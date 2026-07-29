Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with emergency "winter package" of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked U.S. President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with an emergency "winter package" of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles to help prevent Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelenskyy made this statement in comments to Axios, according to Censor.NET.

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Depletion of air defense supplies and the threat of a humanitarian crisis this winter

According to him, Ukraine's stockpile of interceptor missiles is nearly depleted, and without them, the country cannot defend itself against ballistic missiles. That is precisely why Ukraine was unable to stop the recent Russian attacks on Kyiv.

As noted, if this problem is not resolved before winter, Russian missile attacks could destroy Ukrainian power plants, leaving millions of Ukrainians without heat and creating a humanitarian crisis.

Read more: Drapatyi outlines Defense Forces’ priorities: Increasing lethality of Russian losses, new operations, and missiles for Patriot system

Ukraine's Need for 300 Patriot Interceptors

The article also notes that the war with Iran has reduced U.S. stocks of Patriot interceptor missiles, making it more difficult to sell them to Ukraine.

According to the publication, Ukraine needs 300 interceptor missiles for its Patriot air defense system by winter.

See also: Ukraine called on its OSCE partners to provide Patriot missiles for winter defense

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