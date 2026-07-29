Drapatyi outlines Defense Forces’ priorities: Increasing lethality of Russian losses, new operations, and missiles for Patriot system

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapatyi held his first telephone conversation with the Supreme Allied Commander Europe—General Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of U.S. Forces in Europe.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Ukraine need to win?

In particular, Drapatyi outlined his vision of a Ukrainian victory and the capabilities that will help achieve it.

"At this stage of the war, we must intensify operations across various domains, prevent enemy infiltration into our defense zones, and scale up long- and medium-range firepower against the enemy. I emphasized the need to further develop army corps and increase their autonomy," he noted.

According to the commander-in-chief, the Defense Forces are working to increase the lethality of enemy losses and reduce Moscow’s economic capabilities.

"To this end, we are employing asymmetric approaches and Ukrainian technologies," Drapatyi clarified.

Read more: Butusov listed three criteria that will be used to evaluate new commander-in-chief, - Drapatyi

Deliveries of missiles for the Patriot system and military aid through the PURL program

He also thanked General Grynkewich for his personal efforts to provide Ukraine with additional air defense capabilities, as well as President Trump, Defense Minister Hegseth, and the United States of America for their military aid to Ukraine under the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), under which European countries procure necessary military equipment, including interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems, which Ukraine continues to receive.

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