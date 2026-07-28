General Staff announced planned information operation against Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi
The creation of fake profiles of the newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, and the publication of fabricated statements in his name are part of a coordinated disinformation campaign aimed at discrediting him.
This was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
An onslaught of fake news and empty promises
"Piling up fake plans and promises, sugarcoating them, only to later smear them with mud and accuse the person of being a windbag—that’s what I’m seeing on social media in the first days of the new commander-in-chief’s tenure," he noted.
According to Lykhovii, yesterday, with the help of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, a fake account belonging to Drapatyi on social network X was already blocked; however, fake pages are now appearing on Threads, and AI-generated fabricated stories about an alleged public quarrel between the new and former commanders-in-chief are spreading on Facebook. False reports are also circulating online about an allegedly announced audit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Drapatyi’s creation of a charitable foundation for the wounded, and the deployment of TCR employees to the front lines.
Drapatyi has no plans to create new accounts
The spokesperson emphasized that the commander-in-chief has not made any such decisions, that he does not have a Threads account, and that he has no plans to create new social media pages.
"Given the sheer volume of fake news, all of this looks very much like a targeted, deliberate disinformation campaign against the new Commander-in-Chief. It’s happening in parallel with ridiculous accusations of ‘racism’ based on a perfectly reasonable anti-Russian interview from 2023," he emphasized.
Lykhovii also called on journalists and social media users to verify the authenticity of accounts and the accuracy of information before sharing it, so as not to contribute to the spread of fake news.
Background
- It was previously reported that cybercriminals had created a fake account of Commander-in-Chief Drapatyi.
- The day before, a fake X account—which was being passed off as the page of Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Mykhailo Drapatyi—spread disinformation about the "start of a large-scale audit in the army."
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