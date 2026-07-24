Drapatyi is distinguished by his willingness to listen to commanders and implement effective solutions at front, - Butusov

The newly appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatiy, enjoys a positive reputation among military personnel; he knows how to listen to his commanders and implement effective solutions on the battlefield.

The commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment, part of the National Guard’s 2nd Corps "Charter," Yurii Butusov, made this statement in an interview with journalist Iryna Romaliyska.

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According to him, the Defense Forces have a positive attitude toward Drapaty.

"Drapatiy isn't the kind of person who tries to pressure people or push them to get the job done. Drapatiy is a career military officer, so I wouldn't say that he completely ignores all these regulations, that he doesn't try to enforce them or issue reprimands."

"Yes, he acts like a career military officer, like a general. But there are certainly things he's trying to work on," Butusov explained.

See also: Ukraine Must Prepare for Even More Severe Russian Attacks on Critical Infrastructure This Winter, Says Butusov

He recalled that it was Drapatiy who, back in 2023, was the first to establish contact with a unit of "Lasar's Group" at the operational level—specifically, at the tactical group level—in the Kherson sector.

"He didn't come up with any brilliant plans; he simply listened, reviewed the proposal from the commander of 'Lasar's,' assessed Pavel Yelizarov, evaluated the situation and the importance of the drones, as well as their interaction with electronic warfare assets, and made a decision. And there, the results of the combat operations were as effective and devastating to the enemy as possible."

"Even back then, to me, this was an example of someone who is capable of learning, who is capable of accepting ready-made solutions—if they are effective—and putting them into practice," Butusov emphasized.

Watch the full broadcast on the "Butusov Plus" YouTube channel.

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