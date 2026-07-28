Butusov listed three criteria that will be used to evaluate new commander-in-chief, - Drapatyi

The effectiveness of the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, will be determined not by personnel decisions or media activity, but by the situation on the front line.

This was stated by Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard, ‘Khartiia’, in an interview with Liga.net.

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Three key criteria for assessing the performance of the Commander-in-Chief

According to Butusov, there are three key criteria for assessing the performance of the commander-in-chief during wartime.

"Can the army hold the front line and prevent an enemy advance, and can it inflict unacceptable losses on the enemy whilst minimising its own losses many times over? In fact, there are three criteria: territory, the rate of enemy casualties and the rate of our own casualties," he noted.

Butusov emphasised that Drapatiy took command of the Armed Forces at one of the most difficult moments of the war.

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According to him, Russian troops are continuing their offensive in the Donetsk region; in particular, they are fighting for Kostiantynivka, have advanced towards Druzhkivka and Sloviansk, and have virtually captured Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad. As a result, the new commander-in-chief will have to make critically important decisions without a lengthy transition period.

At the same time, the serviceman noted that the main challenge for the new commander will be not only professionalism but also the ability to form an effective command team and quickly adapt the command system to frontline realities.

Read more in the article "There is no Messiah in Ukraine": Butusov on the new commander-in-chief, the front line and the future of the Ukrainian army.