Are we being sold out? / Is there chance of peace soon? / What’s happening on front line? / Uncensored. VIDEO
Soldier and journalist Bohdan Butkevych examines today’s most pressing issues.
Watch today’s stream for a discussion of:
"Sellout" or diplomacy: what scenarios for ending the war are being discussed behind closed doors;
Prospects for peace: whether there are real grounds for a ceasefire, and on what terms;
What’s happening on the front line: where is the enemy pushing, and where are the Defence Forces holding firm?
All this — live on "Uncensored" on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.
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