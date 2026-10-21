Are we being sold out? / Is there chance of peace soon? / What’s happening on front line? / Uncensored. VIDEO

Soldier and journalist Bohdan Butkevych examines today’s most pressing issues.

Watch today’s stream for a discussion of:

"Sellout" or diplomacy: what scenarios for ending the war are being discussed behind closed doors;

Prospects for peace: whether there are real grounds for a ceasefire, and on what terms;

What’s happening on the front line: where is the enemy pushing, and where are the Defence Forces holding firm?

All this — live on "Uncensored" on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.

Current fundraiser

A fundraiser has been launched for the Kruk UAV Operator Training Centre to introduce a new high-tech military training course for interceptor UAV and UGV operators.

Target: 400,000.00 ₴

Bank link:https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2sCEwd9GJF

Bank account number: 4874 1000 3478 0349

PrivatBank card 4731219653847933

PayPal [email protected]

Watch more: Can we close skies over Russia? / DIU-SSU conflict / New alert system / Uncensored. VIDEO