Drones and missiles attacked Lipetsk and Moscow Region: Russian military arsenal was targeted. VIDEO

On the night of 22 October, the Russian towns of Lipetsk and Serpukhov in the Moscow Region came under attack from drones and, presumably, missiles. In Lipetsk, a residential building and a municipal clinic were damaged, whilst in Serpukhov, an explosion is believed to have occurred on the premises of the ‘75 Arsenal’ military enterprise.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels and monitoring sources.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the town of Serpukhov in the Moscow Region, according to OSINT analysis by ASTRA, an explosion occurred on the premises of JSC "75 Arsenal" – a Russian Ministry of Defence enterprise located at 64A Moskovskoye Shosse.

According to the publication, an OSINT expert identified the site of the explosion from video footage. Local residents also reported powerful explosions following the passage of drones and missiles, of which, according to their observations, there were at least three.

It is known that the enterprise was founded in 1949 and is subordinate to the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence. It is involved in the production of weapons and ammunition, as well as the repair of military equipment and armaments.

Information regarding the strike on the facility requires independent confirmation.

Sobyanin reported hundreds of drones

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that between 20:30 on 21 October and 04:00 on 22 October, 630 drones were flying towards the Moscow region. According to him, most of them were destroyed at a distance, whilst a further 163 UAVs were shot down as they approached Moscow.

Sobyanin also stated that two people were injured in the Voronovo area of New Moscow. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Details regarding the full extent of the damage in Lipetsk and Serpukhov, as well as the consequences of the attack on the military arsenal, are still being ascertained.

In Lipetsk, damage to a high-rise block and a health centre has been reported

Igor Artamonov, Governor of the Lipetsk Region, stated that debris from a drone had fallen onto a block of flats. The incident resulted in damage to the building’s windows.

He also reported damage to windows and façades of several private and multi-storey residential buildings in various parts of the city, but initially made no mention of the health centre.

He later confirmed the damage to the medical facility and stated that there were no casualties there. According to him, the clinic was closed at the time of the attack.

Read also on "Censor.NET": "Nebo-U" radar station hit in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation, – General Staff