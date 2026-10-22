Nearly two dozen US congressmen have called for allowing Ukraine to use Starlink for strikes against Russia

U.S. Representative Joe Wilson, along with nearly two dozen colleagues, drafted a letter calling for Ukraine to be allowed to use the Starlink satellite communications system to strike Russian drone launch sites on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, Wilson announced this on the social media platform X.

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According to Wilson, he led the effort to draft the letter along with nearly two dozen colleagues from the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus.

U.S. lawmakers are calling for Ukraine to be allowed to use Starlink to strike launch sites on Russian territory.

What Joe Wilson Said

The congressman emphasized that Ukraine must be able to defend itself and its partners against Russian attacks.

"Ukraine must be able to defend itself, its people, and the West! The best way to do that is to destroy Russia's ability to carry out its terrorist attacks," Wilson said.

No information regarding a decision on this initiative has been provided at this time.

Read more: Day without Starlink on front line gave Russians "day off", while Ukrainian Armed Forces paid for it with their own blood – Butusov