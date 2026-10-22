Finnish Prime Minister Orpo has arrived in Kyiv for visit

On October 22, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo arrived in Kyiv to reaffirm Finland’s support for Ukraine. The visit’s agenda includes meetings with Ukrainian officials and a business forum featuring Finnish companies.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press office of the Finnish government.

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"Prime Minister Orpo will also express his support for the reforms necessary for Ukraine's accession to the EU. These reforms are important not only for the country's European integration, but also for its citizens, businesses, and economic recovery," the statement reads.

As part of the visit, a Ukrainian-Finnish business forum will also be held, with representatives from more than ten Finnish companies in attendance.

Orpo last visited Ukraine in May 2025, and before that, in August 2023.

Finland's Aid to Ukraine

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Finland has provided Ukraine with nearly 5 billion euros in aid, including 3.6 billion euros in military aid. Given the size of its economy, Finland is one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters, the country’s government emphasized.

What led up to this?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo regarding the protection of Ukrainian cities from Russian attacks. According to the head of state, new decisions in support of Ukraine are expected as early as this month.

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