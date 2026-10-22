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Russians attack electric passenger train in Kharkiv: Fire breaks out. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian forces struck an electric passenger train with a drone in Kharkiv on the afternoon of 22 October.
Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
The attack caused a fire in the front carriage. Despite the threat of further strikes, rescuers extinguished it.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Consequences of the attack
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