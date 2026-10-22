Russians attack electric passenger train in Kharkiv: Fire breaks out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian forces struck an electric passenger train with a drone in Kharkiv on the afternoon of 22 October.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

The attack caused a fire in the front carriage. Despite the threat of further strikes, rescuers extinguished it.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

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Consequences of the attack











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