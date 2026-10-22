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News Drone attack on Kharkiv
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Russians attack electric passenger train in Kharkiv: Fire breaks out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian forces struck an electric passenger train with a drone in Kharkiv on the afternoon of 22 October.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported this, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

The attack caused a fire in the front carriage. Despite the threat of further strikes, rescuers extinguished it.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Read more: Enemy attacks Kharkiv with drone: supermarket roof hit, child among injured (updated)

Consequences of the attack

Russia attacked an electric train in Kharkiv
Russia attacked an electric train in Kharkiv
Russia attacked an electric train in Kharkiv
Russia attacked an electric train in Kharkiv
Russia attacked an electric train in Kharkiv

Read more: Russia attacks Kharkiv with "Banderol" missiles: building hit, entire section collapses, there are injured (updated)

Russia attacked an electric train in Kharkiv
Russia attacked an electric train in Kharkiv
Russia attacked an electric train in Kharkiv

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shoot out (19491) Kharkiv (1765) Kharkiv region (2083) Kharkivskyy district (693)
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