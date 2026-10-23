Trump confirmed that Musk has lifted Starlink’s speed limits for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump stated that SpaceX founder Elon Musk had lifted the restrictions on the military version of Starlink for Ukraine. He also commented on Russia’s overnight strikes on Kyiv.

He made these remarks on 22 October whilst answering questions from journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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Starshield for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

A journalist asked whether he had phoned Musk to request that the restrictions be lifted. Trump replied:

"I don’t want to comment on that. You know, whether I rang or someone else did — it doesn’t matter. I think the main thing is that he reversed the decision."

The US president also added that he has a "very good relationship" with Musk.

Read more: Trump called Musk and asked him to lift Starlink restrictions for Ukraine – WSJ

On the night-time strikes on Kyiv

When asked about Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s statement that the new Russian strikes overnight were proof that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not seek peace, Trump replied:

"We’ll see how it plays out. This isn’t the first time this has happened."

As a reminder, The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Trump had phoned Musk and asked him to lift the restrictions. According to the publication, following this conversation, the system began operating at higher speeds, although its full functionality had not been restored.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Nothing personal with Trump, but lifting sanctions will make Putin stronger

Russian strike on Kyiv on 22 October