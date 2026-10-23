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News Attack on Dnipro
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Russians strike Dnipro: one killed and 5 injured, one of them in critical condition. PHOTOS

Today, 23 October, Russian forces continued striking Dnipro, killing one person.

Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

Initial reports said that two people had been injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro.

At least five private homes were damaged. A private house was destroyed, with a person possibly trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescuers later recovered the body of a deceased person from the rubble of the destroyed house.

Meanwhile, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on the suburbs rose to five. All those injured are now in hospital. A 26-year-old man is in critical condition.

Read more: Russians strike Dnipro: man killed, others injured

Aftermath of the attack

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Russian attack on Dnipro:

Read more: Explosions in Dnipro: Air Defense systems are working

Russian attack on Dnipro:
Russian attack on Dnipro:
Russian attack on Dnipro:
Russian attack on Dnipro:
Russian attack on Dnipro:

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Dnipro (922) shoot out (19510) Dnipropetrovsk region (1693) Dniprovskyy district (382)
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