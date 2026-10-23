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Russians strike Dnipro: one killed and 5 injured, one of them in critical condition. PHOTOS
Today, 23 October, Russian forces continued striking Dnipro, killing one person.
Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha reported this, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
Initial reports said that two people had been injured in the Russian attack on Dnipro.
At least five private homes were damaged. A private house was destroyed, with a person possibly trapped beneath the rubble.
Rescuers later recovered the body of a deceased person from the rubble of the destroyed house.
Meanwhile, the number of people injured in the Russian attack on the suburbs rose to five. All those injured are now in hospital. A 26-year-old man is in critical condition.
Aftermath of the attack
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