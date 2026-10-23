Vessel Khoryv sinks off Romania’s coast: Ukrainian sailor killed, four hospitalised

A Ukrainian citizen died when the vessel Khoryv sank near the Romanian city of Constanța. Four other Ukrainians, including the ship’s captain, were hospitalised.

The press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told journalists this, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

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A drone strike may have caused the sinking

According to the Foreign Ministry, 14 crew members were aboard the vessel, which was sailing from a Turkish port under the Cayman Islands flag.

Preliminary information suggests that a drone strike may have caused the sinking.

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Four Ukrainians, including the ship’s captain, are in hospital

"The Ukrainian Embassy in Romania received information from the Romanian authorities about one deceased sailor, a Ukrainian citizen. Two other crew members who are Ukrainian citizens do not require medical assistance. Four Ukrainian citizens, including the ship’s captain, were taken to hospital," the press service said.

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