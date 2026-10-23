World first: drone evacuation and "Khartiia" underground | Romaliiska. VIDEO
Watch the new episode by Iryna Romaliiska on the "Butusov Plus" channel for:
- US talks with Ukraine and Russia on ending the war. What is on the table, and where are things heading?
- A unique operation: the evacuation of Kostiantyn Vlasenko by drone. A world first. The people behind the operation will share the details.
- Underground warfare: Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps, discusses the new tactics used by Khartiia Brigade soldiers.
- Another dispute with Poland. Reactions to the Lviv Regional Council’s decision on the Year of the UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army) and Shukhevych. Analysis by Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Deshchytsia.
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