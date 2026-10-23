ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11712 visitors online
News
328 0

World first: drone evacuation and "Khartiia" underground | Romaliiska. VIDEO

Watch the new episode by Iryna Romaliiska on the "Butusov Plus" channel for:

  • US talks with Ukraine and Russia on ending the war. What is on the table, and where are things heading?
  • A unique operation: the evacuation of Kostiantyn Vlasenko by drone. A world first. The people behind the operation will share the details.
  • Underground warfare: Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment within the National Guard’s 2nd Khartiia Corps, discusses the new tactics used by Khartiia Brigade soldiers.
  • Another dispute with Poland. Reactions to the Lviv Regional Council’s decision on the Year of the UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army) and Shukhevych. Analysis by Ukrainian diplomat Andrii Deshchytsia.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Watch more: What is Trump planning? | Elections in Ukraine | Romaliiska. VIDEO

Author: 

negotiations (1681) Poland (1864) USA (7566) Butusov Yurii (1375) Iryna Romaliiska (129) NGU Corps Khartiia (72) Butusov Plus (78)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 