Enemy is stepping up pressure in Kostiantynivka sector. There were 23 clashes there over past 24 hours, - General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, 181 combat engagements were recorded. The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Kostiantynivka sector – 23 – with a further 19 in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this information was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Yesterday, the enemy carried out 88 air strikes, during which 309 guided bombs were dropped. In addition, the invaders deployed 10,270 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,755 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, 45 of which involved the use of multiple launch rocket systems.

The following settlements, in particular, came under enemy fire:

Bezsalivka, Korenok, Tovstodubove, Ulanove, Rohizne, Neskuchne, Bachivsk, Volfyne, Vovkivka, Kozache, Smoline, Brusky, Novovasylivka, Sopych, Baranivka, Rivne, Smykarivka, Nova Huta in the Sumy region;

Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in the Chernihiv region.

The settlement of Tovstodubove was hit by an air strike.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ missile forces and artillery struck two areas where enemy personnel and equipment were concentrated, three artillery pieces, a UAV command post, and two other key enemy targets.

The situation in northern and eastern Ukraine

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past day, the aggressor carried out two air strikes, using six guided bombs, and fired 47 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks. The invaders attacked in the areas around the settlements of Okhrimivka, Rybalchyne and Chuhunivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy made five attempts to improve its position, launching offensive operations towards Radkivka and Podoliv.

Attempts to breach our defences were repelled in the Lyman sector, where the occupiers carried out three assaults towards the settlements of Zarichne, Zakytne and Kolodyazi.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas around the settlements of Ozerne, Kryva Luka, Piskunivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy did not carry out any assault operations.

Where the Russians attacked most actively

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 23 attacks were recorded. The invaders carried out offensive operations in the area of the settlement of Kostiantynivka and towards Druzhkivka, Novoselivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, Toretsk, Vilne and Rusyn Yar.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,576,600 personnel (+1,980 over the past 24 hours), 12,444 tanks, 51,565 artillery systems, and 25,600 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy carried out nineteen attacks in the Pokrovsk sector. The occupiers attempted to advance towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Sviatohorivka, Chernihivka, Myrne, Hulyve, Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched a single assault towards Myrne.

The situation in the South

In the Huliaipole sector, the occupiers attacked our defenders’ positions ten times. The enemy attempted to advance towards the settlements of Uspishne, Rizdvyanka, Hirke and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attempted to attack twice in the direction of Pavlivka and Chervona Krynytsia.

In the Prydniprovsk direction, the occupiers did not carry out any assault operations.

In Volyn and Polissia, no signs of offensive formations were detected.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: Ukraine introduces ceasefire in Oleshky area from 3 a.m. on October 27 – General Staff