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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,576,600 personnel (+1,980 over the past 24 hours), 12,444 tanks, 51,565 artillery systems, and 25,600 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian Federation has lost over 1.57 million troops in the war against Ukraine

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,576,600 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 24, 2026, are estimated to be:

Personnel:

  • about 1,576,600 (+1,980) people

Weapons and Military Equipment:

  • Tanks: 12,444 (+5)
  • Armored combat vehicles: 25,600 (+3)
  • Artillery systems: 51,565 (+64)
  • MLRS: 2,232 (+2)
  • Air defense systems: 1,722 (+2)
  • Aircraft: 449
  • Helicopters: 356

Unmanned Systems and Missiles:

  • Ground-based robotic systems: 3,011 (+8)
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs: 579,064 (+1,855)
  • Cruise missiles: 5,138

Marine Equipment:

  • Ships and boats: 35
  • Submarines: 2

Support Equipment:

  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 166,501 (+413)
  • Specialized equipment: 4,852 (+1)

Watch more: 5th Assault Brigade soldiers burn enemy troops in their positions and dugouts. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12763) Armed Forces HQ (5688) liquidation (3228) elimination (8255)
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