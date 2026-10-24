Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war: approximately 1,576,600 personnel (+1,980 over the past 24 hours), 12,444 tanks, 51,565 artillery systems, and 25,600 armored combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,576,600 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to October 24, 2026, are estimated to be:

Personnel:

about 1,576,600 (+1,980) people

Weapons and Military Equipment:

Tanks: 12,444 (+5)

Armored combat vehicles: 25,600 (+3)

Artillery systems: 51,565 (+64)

MLRS: 2,232 (+2)

Air defense systems: 1,722 (+2)

Aircraft: 449

Helicopters: 356

Unmanned Systems and Missiles:

Ground-based robotic systems: 3,011 (+8)

Operational-tactical-level UAVs: 579,064 (+1,855)

Cruise missiles: 5,138

Marine Equipment:

Ships and boats: 35

Submarines: 2

Support Equipment:

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks: 166,501 (+413)

Specialized equipment: 4,852 (+1)

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