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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces Destruction of the occupiers’ firing positions
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5th Assault Brigade soldiers burn enemy troops in their positions and dugouts. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade shared footage of combat operations to locate and eliminate Russian occupiers in shelters, dugouts, and holes.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The soldiers say operations to eliminate enemy personnel and destroy fortifications continue around the clock.

The brigade stresses that the enemy will not be able to hide from Ukrainian UAV operators.

"No shelter guarantees the enemy’s safety. Combat operations continue," the soldiers said, commenting on the footage.

Watch more: Su-27 fighter pilots use GBU-62 bombs to blow apart ruscist strongpoint along with personnel. VIDEO

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elimination (8255) military actions (3676) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3989) 5th SAB (153)
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