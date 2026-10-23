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5th Assault Brigade soldiers burn enemy troops in their positions and dugouts. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade shared footage of combat operations to locate and eliminate Russian occupiers in shelters, dugouts, and holes.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The soldiers say operations to eliminate enemy personnel and destroy fortifications continue around the clock.
The brigade stresses that the enemy will not be able to hide from Ukrainian UAV operators.
"No shelter guarantees the enemy’s safety. Combat operations continue," the soldiers said, commenting on the footage.
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