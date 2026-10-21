Su-27 fighter pilots use GBU-62 bombs to blow apart ruscist strongpoint along with personnel. VIDEO
Ukrainian pilots flying Su-27 fighter jets carried out an airstrike on a Russian occupier strongpoint, destroying a building housing enemy troops.
As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian reconnaissance identified where Russian troops were sheltering and passed the target coordinates to Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aircrews.
After receiving the coordinates, the Su-27 pilots used GBU-62 aerial bombs to carry out a precision strike on the enemy strongpoint.
The strike destroyed the building and eliminated the occupiers inside.
A Ukrainian pilot shared footage of the combat sortie and the strike on the enemy strongpoint on his Telegram channel, "Soniashnyk".
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