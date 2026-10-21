Su-27 fighter pilots use GBU-62 bombs to blow apart ruscist strongpoint along with personnel. VIDEO

Ukrainian pilots flying Su-27 fighter jets carried out an airstrike on a Russian occupier strongpoint, destroying a building housing enemy troops.

As Censor.NET reports, Ukrainian reconnaissance identified where Russian troops were sheltering and passed the target coordinates to Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine aircrews.

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After receiving the coordinates, the Su-27 pilots used GBU-62 aerial bombs to carry out a precision strike on the enemy strongpoint.

The strike destroyed the building and eliminated the occupiers inside.

A Ukrainian pilot shared footage of the combat sortie and the strike on the enemy strongpoint on his Telegram channel, "Soniashnyk".

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