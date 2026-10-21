Enemy attacked Ukraine with missiles and 186 UAVs. 150 drones were shot down, - Air Force

On the night of October 21, 2026, Russian Federation forces attacked Ukraine with Iskander-K cruise missiles launched from airspace over the Rostov Oblast and 186 Shahed strike UAVs (including 88 jet-powered ones), S8000 Banderole/Dan-T, Gerbera, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by the air force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

How did our air defense system perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 150 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (including 63 jet-powered ones), S8000 Banderole/Dan-T, Gerbera, and other types of drones; 10 attack drones are still in the air—combat operations are ongoing!

Watch more: Ukrainian MiG-29 pilots carried out air strike using GBU-62 bombs on Russian stronghold. VIDEO

"Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 27 locations, and debris from downed aircraft was found at 13 locations," the Air Force noted.

What led up to this?

It was reported earlier that Russia is attacking Ukraine with jet-powered UAVs: explosions were heard in Lutsk, Kyiv, and Kharkiv.

See more: Air Defense Forces shot down and neutralized 115 out of 165 drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS