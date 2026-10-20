Air Defense Forces shot down and neutralized 115 out of 165 drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of October 19–20, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 165 strike drones of various types, including Shahed, S8000 "Banderol," "Dan-T," and "Gerbera."

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Drone launches were recorded from the following directions:

Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk—the Russian Federation;

TOT Donetsk;

TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Chauda, Hvardiiske;

from the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 115 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (73 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and other types of drones, as well as 20 attack drones while still in the air; combat operations are ongoing.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 30 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 13 locations.

Watch more: Air Force pilots eliminate Russian UAV unit personnel in enemy shelter with two precision airstrikes. VIDEO