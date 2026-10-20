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Air Defense Forces shot down and neutralized 115 out of 165 drones, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Air Force has released statistics on targets destroyed in September 2026

On the night of October 19–20, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 165 strike drones of various types, including Shahed, S8000 "Banderol," "Dan-T," and "Gerbera."

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Drone launches were recorded from the following directions:

  • Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk—the Russian Federation;
  • TOT Donetsk;
  • TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea—Chauda, Hvardiiske;
  • from the waters of the Sea of Azov.

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Результат роботи ППО 20 жовтня

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 115 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (73 of which were jet-powered), Gerber drones, and other types of drones, as well as 20 attack drones while still in the air; combat operations are ongoing.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded at 30 locations, and debris from downed drones was found at 13 locations.

Watch more: Air Force pilots eliminate Russian UAV unit personnel in enemy shelter with two precision airstrikes. VIDEO

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drone (3066) Anti-aircraft warfare (2440) Air forces (2325)
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