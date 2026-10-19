Air Force pilots eliminate Russian UAV unit personnel in enemy shelter with two precision airstrikes. VIDEO

Ukrainian pilots carried out two precision airstrikes on a shelter used by a Russian UAV unit in one sector of the front.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets struck a building housing Russian drone operators twice with precision.

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According to preliminary information, all enemy personnel sheltering inside the building were eliminated in the airstrikes.

The released video shows two direct hits by air-delivered munitions on the enemy shelter.

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