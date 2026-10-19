Air Force pilots eliminate Russian UAV unit personnel in enemy shelter with two precision airstrikes. VIDEO
Ukrainian pilots carried out two precision airstrikes on a shelter used by a Russian UAV unit in one sector of the front.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets struck a building housing Russian drone operators twice with precision.
According to preliminary information, all enemy personnel sheltering inside the building were eliminated in the airstrikes.
The released video shows two direct hits by air-delivered munitions on the enemy shelter.
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