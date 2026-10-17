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Ukrainian MiG-29 "West" pilot has released a compilation of precision missile strikes on Russian air targets and their destruction. VIDEO
A Ukrainian pilot with the call sign ‘West’ from the 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed a number of Russian air targets whilst flying a MiG-29 fighter jet.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian pilot has released a compilation of precision missile strikes against enemy air targets and footage of their destruction.
The footage shows the Ukrainian pilot firing missiles at enemy targets after locking onto them. Precise hits cause explosions in the sky, after which the enemy targets are destroyed.
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