Ukrainian air defense neutralized 293 Russian aerial targets overnight – Air Force

On the night of October 17, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as 332 attack drones. Air defense forces shot down or neutralized 293 aerial targets, but strikes were recorded at 22 locations.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Russian forces launched "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation, as well as from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

In addition, the enemy launched Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from the airspace over occupied Crimea and four sea-launched "Kalibr" cruise missiles from Novorossiysk.

Russia also launched an attack using 332 Shahed-type strike drones, including 31 jet-powered ones, as well as S-8000 "Banderole" and "Gerbera" drones and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

The launches were carried out from the areas of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk, and Gvardeyskoye in Crimea.

How many targets has Ukraine's air defense system neutralized?

According to preliminary data as of 8:00 a.m., Ukraine's air defense forces shot down or intercepted 293 aerial targets:

four "Kalibr" cruise missiles;

289 drones of various types, including the Shahed, S-8000 "Banderole," and "Gerbera."

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Strikes were recorded at 22 locations

According to the Air Force, airstrikes were recorded at 22 locations. At three additional locations, downed targets and their debris were found.

As of 8:00 a.m., the airstrike was still ongoing: several Russian drones remained in the sky.

Read more: Air defences shoot down and suppress 125 of 138 Russian UAVs launched at Ukraine during day