Ukrainian MiG-29 pilots carried out air strike using GBU-62 bombs on Russian stronghold. VIDEO
Ukrainian pilots flying MiG-29 fighter jets carried out an air strike on a stronghold of the Russian occupiers on one section of the front line.
According to Censor.NET, crews from the Ukrainian Air Force used GBU-62 aerial bombs to strike enemy positions.
As a result of the precision bombing, Ukrainian pilots struck the enemy’s fortified positions.
Footage of the combat sortie and the air strike on the Russian stronghold was shared by a Ukrainian pilot on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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