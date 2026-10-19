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News Elimination of Russian occupying forces Situation in the Donetsk region
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Occupier films moment he is blown up by "Lepestok" mine while attempting to assault Ukrainian positions: "F#ck, my leg’s been blown off, sh#t". VIDEO

A Russian occupier filmed the moment he set off a "Lepestok" anti-personnel mine while attempting to assault Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the invader stepped on the mine while advancing towards Ukrainian Defence Forces’ trenches. The explosion blew off his foot.

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"F#ck, my leg’s been blown off, sh#t. All good," the Russian serviceman said of his injury.

Watch more: Mobile fire group from Nikopol Anti-Aircraft Brigade shot down two Russian S8000 "Banderol" drones. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Watch more: Fighters from Lasar’s Group located and destroyed "Smerch" MLRS involved in shelling Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12744) elimination (8242) Donetsk region (6398) disruption (227)
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