Occupier films moment he is blown up by "Lepestok" mine while attempting to assault Ukrainian positions: "F#ck, my leg’s been blown off, sh#t". VIDEO

A Russian occupier filmed the moment he set off a "Lepestok" anti-personnel mine while attempting to assault Ukrainian positions.

According to Censor.NET, the invader stepped on the mine while advancing towards Ukrainian Defence Forces’ trenches. The explosion blew off his foot.

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"F#ck, my leg’s been blown off, sh#t. All good," the Russian serviceman said of his injury.

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Warning! Strong language!

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