Occupier films moment he is blown up by "Lepestok" mine while attempting to assault Ukrainian positions: "F#ck, my leg’s been blown off, sh#t". VIDEO
A Russian occupier filmed the moment he set off a "Lepestok" anti-personnel mine while attempting to assault Ukrainian positions.
According to Censor.NET, the invader stepped on the mine while advancing towards Ukrainian Defence Forces’ trenches. The explosion blew off his foot.
"F#ck, my leg’s been blown off, sh#t. All good," the Russian serviceman said of his injury.
Warning! Strong language!
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