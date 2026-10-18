Fighters from Lasar’s Group located and destroyed "Smerch" MLRS involved in shelling Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. VIDEO

Fighters from the Lasar’s Group unit of the Ukrainian National Guard destroyed a Russian BM-30 ‘Smerch’ multiple launch rocket system and a transport and loading vehicle approximately 60 kilometres from the front line.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian National Guard troops had been tracking the enemy MLRS for some time; the Russian occupiers had been using it to shell the civilian population in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

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Initially, intelligence analysts studied the enemy’s fire activity and identified the likely location of the system. Subsequently, aerial reconnaissance crews detected the camouflaged MLRS and its transport and reloading vehicle in a concealed position approximately 60 kilometres from the line of contact.

Having received the coordinates of the enemy equipment, operators of Lasar’s Group’s heavy bomber drones delivered a series of precision strikes on the identified targets.

As a result of the attack, Ukrainian defenders destroyed a BM-30 ‘Smerch’ launcher and a transport and reloading vehicle.

Footage of the strike and the destruction of the Russian equipment was released by the Lasar’s Group unit of the National Guard of Ukraine.

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