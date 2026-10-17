Report on operations of Yurii Butusov’s two companies for September. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, commander of the UAV company of the 23rd Assault Regiment, part of the National Guard’s 2nd Corps ‘Khartiia’, has shared footage of his company’s combat operations in September 2026.

Precise operations, destroyed enemy equipment, and the effective elimination of the enemy are the result of the daily professional and coordinated efforts of Ukrainian defenders.

Watch on Censor.NET.

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