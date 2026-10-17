During Operation ’Vivaldi’, Third Army Corps pilots tracked down latest Russian TOS-3 ’Dragon’ and struck it with drones whilst it was changing position. VIDEO

Ukrainian drone operators have, for the first time, struck the latest Russian heavy flamethrower system, the TOS-3 ‘Dragon’, at a distance of over 12 kilometres from the front line.

According to Censor.NET, during Operation ‘Vivaldi’, pilots from the MURAMASA unit of the 21st Separate KRAKEN Unmanned Systems Regiment of the Third Army Corps spotted enemy equipment that the occupiers were attempting to move to another position.

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Ukrainian fighters promptly directed attack drones at the Russian flamethrower system and struck it.

Footage shows the drone making a precise hit on the upper part of the flamethrower system’s housing, followed by an explosion.

This is the first reported destruction of a Russian TOS-3 ‘Dragon’ heavy flamethrower system by forces of the Third Army Corps.

Watch more: Biletskyi on new phase of Operation ’Vivaldi’: Ukraine has regained further 101 km² of territory, whilst Russia has lost 3,000 soldiers. VIDEO