Mobile fire group from Nikopol Anti-Aircraft Brigade shot down two Russian S8000 "Banderol" drones. VIDEO

A mobile fire group from the 301st Nikopol Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade destroyed two Russian S8000 ‘Banderol’ strike drones whilst repelling an air attack on 18 October.

According to Censor.NET, footage of the combat operation was released by Ukrainian anti-aircraft troops.

According to military sources, both aerial targets were successfully intercepted and destroyed by the crew of the mobile fire unit.

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