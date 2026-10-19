Russian forces struck industrial infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih with "Banderol" missile: two dead

Russian occupiers attacked an industrial infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih with a "Banderol" missile.

This was reported by the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

So far, two people are known to have been killed as a result of the Russian strike.

High-rise buildings on nearby streets have been damaged.

There are also reports of two people being wounded.

The Regional Military Administration stated that the number of injured has risen to four.

Two men, one woman, and a 15-year-old boy are in the hospital. Medical personnel are treating them.

See more: Attack on Dnipro on 19 October: house destroyed, one person injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What led up to this?

On the night of Sunday, October 19, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Among the regions where the effects of the strikes were reported are Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Rivne Oblast, Volyn, and Zhytomyr Oblast.

There are fatalities and injuries, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged. Details regarding the consequences of the Russian attacks are still being confirmed.

Read more: Russia attacked Kryvyi Rih with ballistic and cruise missiles: industrial plant was hit. VIDEO