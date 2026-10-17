Most of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles from US have gone to Middle East; Ukraine needs package from Europe, - Zelenskyy

Most of the PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles from the US have been sent to the Middle East, so Ukraine needs urgent support from Europe to defend itself against ballistic missile attacks.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke about this during a press briefing, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.

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Strengthening Ukraine’s air defence

"We have spoken with our partners. We understand which countries have sufficient stocks to provide Ukraine with this support. I am very much counting on this. They have listened to all our concerns. They know the quantities we are receiving through the PURL programme. They know that the majority of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles from the US have gone to the Middle East. They know that Ukraine needs their support right now. They know that we are making progress with our Ukrainian-European anti-ballistic missile system, FREYJA. But it will take some more time," emphasised Zelenskyy.

"We have some very good contracts with the German side for 2027 and 2028. But we need them now. There is a plan; we need a package from Europe and certain other countries," added the head of state.

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Goddess

According to him, Ukraine has so far done everything it could to develop the FREYJA project.

"This is what our partners – the 10 participating countries – were supposed to do. They are currently working on it. We are very keen to bring forward the moment when we can test our first FREYJA system," he explained.

Zelenskyy expressed the hope that the trials would be a success.