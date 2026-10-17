Ukraine is keen on energy truce and is preparing meeting with US representatives, - Zelenskyy

Yesterday, 16 October, Ukraine’s negotiating team held talks with the US side.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke about this during a press briefing, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.

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Ukraine’s relations with the US

According to him, Rustem Umerov spoke with Jared Kushner.

"They are arranging a meeting. I am also prepared to meet with them. I thought they would be able to find the time and opportunity to come to Brussels. But it didn’t work out for the American side. I think they will find a way this week and we will work out a format for the meeting. We support the possibility of dialogue; we must do everything we can to stop Putin," said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Ukraine and US to discuss new "comprehensive plan" to end war with Russia – NBC News

Energy truce

In particular, he said that Ukraine is keen to reach an agreement on an energy truce.

"These meetings are being planned," he concluded.