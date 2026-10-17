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News Negotiations with the USA
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Ukraine is keen on energy truce and is preparing meeting with US representatives, - Zelenskyy

Umerov is preparing for talks with the US

Yesterday, 16 October, Ukraine’s negotiating team held talks with the US side.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke about this during a press briefing, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.

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Ukraine’s relations with the US

According to him, Rustem Umerov spoke with Jared Kushner.

"They are arranging a meeting. I am also prepared to meet with them. I thought they would be able to find the time and opportunity to come to Brussels. But it didn’t work out for the American side. I think they will find a way this week and we will work out a format for the meeting. We support the possibility of dialogue; we must do everything we can to stop Putin," said Zelenskyy.

Read more: Ukraine and US to discuss new "comprehensive plan" to end war with Russia – NBC News

Energy truce

In particular, he said that Ukraine is keen to reach an agreement on an energy truce.

"These meetings are being planned," he concluded.

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (10073) Jared Kushner (107) USA (7543) Rustem Umerov (514)
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