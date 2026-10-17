Ukraine is keen on energy truce and is preparing meeting with US representatives, - Zelenskyy
Yesterday, 16 October, Ukraine’s negotiating team held talks with the US side.
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke about this during a press briefing, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.
Ukraine’s relations with the US
According to him, Rustem Umerov spoke with Jared Kushner.
"They are arranging a meeting. I am also prepared to meet with them. I thought they would be able to find the time and opportunity to come to Brussels. But it didn’t work out for the American side. I think they will find a way this week and we will work out a format for the meeting. We support the possibility of dialogue; we must do everything we can to stop Putin," said Zelenskyy.
Energy truce
In particular, he said that Ukraine is keen to reach an agreement on an energy truce.
"These meetings are being planned," he concluded.
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