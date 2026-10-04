Russian forces carried out artillery strike on Nikopol: one person was killed and another man is in critical condition
Today, 4 October, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one fatality.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that one person was killed and another was injured as a result of the enemy attack.
A 64-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. Medical staff are providing him with all the necessary care.
What led up to it
As a reminder, on the morning of 4 October 2026, the enemy launched an attack on the city centre of Dnipro.
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