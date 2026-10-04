ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13146 visitors online
News Shelling of the Nikopol district
309 2

Russian forces carried out artillery strike on Nikopol: one person was killed and another man is in critical condition

Russia attacked Nikopol

Today, 4 October, Russian troops launched an artillery strike on Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one fatality.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

It is reported that one person was killed and another was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

A 64-year-old man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition. Medical staff are providing him with all the necessary care.

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the morning of 4 October 2026, the enemy launched an attack on the city centre of Dnipro.

See more: Russia has attacked number of regions in Ukraine: one person has been killed and dozens injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (19154) Nikopol (1037) Dnipropetrovsk region (1650) Nikopol district (714)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 