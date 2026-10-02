Russia has attacked number of regions in Ukraine: one person has been killed and dozens injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked towns and villages in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions. The shelling has resulted in one fatality and several injuries, as well as damage to residential buildings, vehicles, businesses and civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Four people were injured in the Sumy region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 29 attacks on 17 settlements in the Sumy region. The enemy used guided aerial bombs, attack and FPV drones, artillery and mortars, the police reported.

In the Sumy community, a 60-year-old woman was wounded, and a 41-year-old man was injured as a result of a strike by guided aerial bombs. Another man, aged 46, was injured when an enemy drone struck.

In the Bezdrytska community, a 31-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone attack.

In the Kharkiv region, six people were injured, including a child

Kharkiv and 13 settlements in the region came under attack from the Russian Federation. A total of six people were injured, including a 15-year-old boy, according to Oleg Synyegubov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

A 45-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were injured near the village of Polova, a 63-year-old man in Izium, a 59-year-old man in Zolochiv, a 52-year-old man in Pisky-Radkivski, and a 42-year-old man near Myronivka.

In Kharkiv, Russian forces attacked the Kyivskyi and Osnovyanskyi districts. According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy used multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), KAB bombs, ‘Molniya’-type drones, and FPV drones.

As a result of the shelling, cars, a shop, private homes, power lines, industrial facilities and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. A cow was also killed in the Chuhuiv district.

One person has been killed and five wounded in the Donetsk region

According to the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, the Russians shelled settlements in the region 19 times over the past 24 hours, as reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

In Sloviansk, one person was killed, and another was injured. The city came under attack six times, including strikes using ‘Smerch’ multiple launch rocket systems. Thirty-seven private homes, a hospital, an infrastructure facility and four ambulances were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, two civilians were injured, and residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of attacks by FPV drones. Another person was injured in Bilenke.

A man was injured in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Nikopol district, the enemy launched nearly 20 drone attacks on the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovsk, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

Read more: Enemy drones hit market and truck in Sumy: man injured

A 50-year-old man was injured. He refused hospitalisation. A shop, infrastructure, blocks of flats and a car repair workshop were damaged by the shelling.

In the Kryvyi Rih region, Russian troops struck the Zelenodolsk community, damaging a shop and an infrastructure facility. The Petropavlivka community in the Synelnykivskyi district was also attacked.

Seven people were wounded in the Kherson region.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked Kherson and dozens of settlements across the region. Residential areas, critical infrastructure and social infrastructure came under fire, according to the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Six high-rise blocks and 12 private houses, as well as gas pipelines, a utility building and a car, were damaged.

Seven people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Houses damaged in the Chernihiv region

Russian troops attacked the Chernihiv region 19 times over the past 24 hours. In particular, 13 strikes targeted the border area, where the enemy used FPV drones, according to Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the regional military administration.

Drones attacked homes in Pushkary, in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, on two occasions. Homes and a car were damaged.

Shelling in the Mykolaiv region

In the Mykolaiv region, the enemy used Shahed-type strike UAVs to attack port and energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv district, according to the head of the regional military administration, Heorhiy Reshetilov.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

See more: At least six people have been injured as result of Russian air strike on Sumy and surrounding area; there are power cuts. PHOTOS