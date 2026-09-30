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At least six people have been injured as result of Russian air strike on Sumy and surrounding area; there are power cuts. PHOTOS
Today, 30 September, after 3.00 pm, the enemy carried out an air strike on Sumy and the Sumy community using six KAB bombs, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by Serhii Kryvosheyenko, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
Strikes were recorded at three locations in the Kovpakivskyi district of the city and in the Pishchanskyi starosta district.
Preliminary reports indicate that around six people, who were in private residential properties, were injured.
In addition, urban infrastructure, private homes, and a civilian industrial enterprise have been hit.
There are power cuts.
It is noted that further details are being clarified and the information is being updated.
The aftermath of the strike
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