Highlights of 29 September: Russia struck Sumy, launched over hundred drones across Ukraine, and Dmitriev met with US officials. VIDEO

The Russian army carried out a strike using guided aerial bombs on Sumy, killing two people and injuring nine others, including three children.

The occupying forces launched 112 attack drones at Ukraine, 29 of which were jet-powered.

Putin’s special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, held talks in Washington with US officials on ending the war

Censor.NET has compiled the top news stories for 29 September.

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Russia struck Sumy with KAB bombs

The aerial bombs struck a school, residential buildings and a cemetery. At the time of the strike, the children were in a shelter, which prevented a much higher number of casualties among them.

Only rubble remains of the school building. Windows were blown out in neighbouring buildings.

Sumy is located relatively close to the border with Russia, which makes the city vulnerable to various types of weapons, including drones, missiles and guided aerial bombs.

Read more: I am ashamed of Kyiv residents. Stop whining. Everyone is suffering, and Kyiv is most protected – propagandist Petrov, who has mobilization exemption. VIDEO

Russia launched 112 drones at Ukraine

On 29 September, the Russian army launched 112 attack drones at Ukraine, 29 of which were jet-powered. Air defence forces shot down 95 of them.

Against the backdrop of the attacks, the Ministry of Defence announced a reorganisation of the air defence system. Defence Minister Yevhen Khmara visited Air Force command posts in the Kyiv region. The task was set to destroy aerial targets before they even reached the capital.

Read more: Dmitriev heading to US for talks with Trump’s team – media

Negotiations on the war and the return of children

Putin’s special envoy Kirill Dmitriev held talks in Washington with US officials on ending the war.

The US is considering the possibility of a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi regarding an energy truce.

Ukraine has also repatriated a further 14 children aged between 6 and 17 from the occupied Kherson region. In total, 204 minors have been returned since the start of the year.

After more than three years of searching, NABU detectives have located Andrii Leonov, a former judge at the Babushkinskyi District Court in Dnipropetrovsk. He was convicted of bribery but had been evading his sentence.

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