I am ashamed of Kyiv residents. Stop whining. Everyone is suffering, and Kyiv is most protected – propagandist Petrov, who has mobilization exemption. VIDEO

Blogger and PR specialist for President Zelenskyy Volodymyr Petrov said he was ashamed of Kyiv residents who, in his words, "whine" about intensified Russian attacks.

He made the remarks on ISLND TV, according to Censor.NET.

See more: Ruscists attacked medical facility building in central Kyiv; this terror demands response – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Petrov’s statement

"I am a little ashamed of Kyiv residents. I’m sorry to tell you this. No one else will say it to you. So I am saying it," Petrov told viewers.

He then urged residents of the capital to change their tone: "Kyiv residents, dear Kyiv residents, stop whining." He said all Ukrainian cities had suffered far more than Kyiv over the past four and a half years of war.

"Kyiv was much better protected. And it remains the most protected today. The most," Zelenskyy’s PR specialist added.

Watch more: In Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, Russian drone struck café. VIDEO

Background

On September 28, Russia attacked several districts of Kyiv with jet-powered drones.

A strike on a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was reported. People were killed and injured.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a seven-story administrative building was hit at the fourth-floor level. The building houses Dobrobut Academy (a private higher education institution - Ed.).

See more: Night-time attack on Kyiv: four people injured. PHOTOS