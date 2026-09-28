Ruscists attacked medical facility building in central Kyiv; this terror demands response – Zelenskyy. PHOTOS
Russian forces attacked the building of the Dobrobut medical facility in central Kyiv with drones on the afternoon of September 28.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on social media, Censor.NET reports.
Russian strikes
"Emergency services continue to work in Kyiv at the site of the direct strike on the Academy of Sciences building. Unfortunately, one person is now known to have been killed and six injured, including three children. This afternoon, the Russians also struck the building of a medical facility in the city center. Rescuers are now trying to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible," he said.
A response to Russian terror is needed
"Every Russian terrorist attack claims lives that could have been saved if pressure on Russia had finally become comprehensive. That pressure must target everything that finances and produces Russia’s weapons of terror, and everyone who uses them. The world must understand that the terrorists will go further unless they are stopped here, in Ukraine. These brutal strikes cannot be ignored. They must be met with resolve and strength worldwide. We are counting on the strength of Europe, America and our other partners who can help protect lives," the president wrote.
Background
- It was reported earlier that Russia had attacked several Kyiv districts with jet-powered drones.
- A strike on a building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine was also reported. People were killed and injured.
- A seven-story administrative building in the Shevchenkivskyi district was hit at the level of the fourth floor. The building houses the Dobrobut Academy (a private higher education institution. - Ed.).
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