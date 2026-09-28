New Russian attack on Kyiv: Administrative building housing "Dobrobut" hit in Shevchenkivskyi district. VIDEO
The enemy again attacked Kyiv with drones. Damage was reported in the Shevchenkivskyi district.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
Initial details
"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a seven-story administrative building was hit at the level of the fourth floor. Emergency services are on their way to the scene," Klitschko said.
No further official information was available at the time.
Social media users say the building houses the Dobrobut Academy (a private higher education institution. - Ed.).
Zelenskyy later confirmed that Russian forces had struck a medical facility building in the city center earlier in the day. Rescuers are now working to extinguish the fire as quickly as possible.
This story will be updated.
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