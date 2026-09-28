Two enemy defence plants, oil facilities and targets in Black Sea have been struck, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On the night of 28 September, the Ukrainian Defence Forces and the SSU carried out a series of precision long-range strikes on military and oil facilities on Russian territory, as well as in the Black Sea.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Details of the successful operation

"We are consistently responding with our long-range capabilities to Russian attacks on civilian lives. Last night, we carried out strikes on two defence plants – in the Tula and Voronezh regions. SSU units carried out an effective operation over the past 24 hours against the aggressor’s oil facilities in the Krasnodar region," the head of state noted.

According to him, strikes were also carried out on facilities in the Kaluga and Oryol regions, which the Russians are using to launch drone attacks against Ukraine.

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Operations against the occupiers in the Bryansk region and targets in the Black Sea

In the Bryansk region, operations were carried out directly against the occupying forces. Targets in the Black Sea were also struck.

"I am grateful to everyone who is sending the war back to where it came from. Russia must stop the escalation," Zelenskyy said.

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