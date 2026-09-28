Bridge in Bryansk Region of Russian Federation collapsed due to drone attack: trains derailed

In the Bryansk region, part of a bridge collapsed due to a drone attack, causing trains to derail.

This was reported by Yegor Kovalchuk, acting governor of the Bryansk region, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to him, during a drone attack on the Dyatkovo-Lyudinovo section in the Bryansk region, part of a bridge collapsed, and 10 railcars derailed.

In the Unetsky District, 18 empty half-cars derailed as a result of the attack. No one was injured.

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Another attack that damaged railroad tracks occurred in the Navlinsky District. Train service was not disrupted, and no one was injured.