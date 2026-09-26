Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant in Rostov Region of Russian Federation has been hit, - General Staff

On the night of 26 September 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in Azov, Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, struck facilities at the Azov Optical-Mechanical Plant.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What are the consequences?

It is reported that a fire broke out in the foundry and that equipment in five production buildings was damaged.

Read more: Strike on Russia’s military-industrial complex: three missile manufacturing plants hit, - General Staff

What is known about the affected site?

The company is part of the ‘Tactical Missile Weapons’ corporation and specialises in the manufacture of optical-mechanical and optoelectronic products, electronic systems for the integration of artillery, missile and anti-tank weapons, as well as radar homing heads for tactical guided missiles.

The company is involved in the manufacture of products for the Russian Armed Forces.

"Striking such targets constitutes Ukraine’s exercise of its inalienable right to self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and is aimed at reducing the military and economic capabilities of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasises.

What led up to it?