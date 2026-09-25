Strike on Russia’s military-industrial complex: three missile manufacturing plants hit, - General Staff

On the night of September 25, 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck three Russian facilities in the Ulyanovsk, Tula, and Voronezh regions that are involved in the production of missiles and military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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In Ulyanovsk, Ulyanovsk Oblast, the Russian Federation, the "NVP Iskra Plant" facility has been struck.

According to the Defense Forces, JSC "NPP Iskra Plant" is part of the "Almaz-Antey" concern and is a company within the Russian military-industrial complex.

The plant specializes in the production of semiconductor devices and components for enterprises in the military-industrial complex, in particular for radio-electronic equipment, communications systems, and special-purpose equipment.

It is also noted that, as part of this cooperation, the enterprise participates in the production of Kh-59M2/M2A guided air-to-ground missiles and "Pantsir-S" air defense systems.

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Two facilities in the Tula and Voronezh regions were struck

In addition, the Defense Forces reported strikes on OJSC "Yefremov Synthetic Rubber Plant" in the city of Yefremov, Tula Region, and JSC "Voronezhsintezkauchuk" near Voronezh.

Both facilities are involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, specifically for the ballistic missiles of the "Iskander" operational-tactical missile system.

"The strikes on such facilities constitute Ukraine’s exercise of its inalienable right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and are aimed at reducing the military and economic potential of the Russian Federation," the General Staff emphasized.

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