Two oil refineries hit in Russia, also, number of radar stations in Russia has decreased by two, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian defence forces have struck two Russian oil refineries.
President Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"We are responding to Russia's brutal attacks on civilian life. Last night, thanks to our long-range sanctions, two oil refineries were struck: in Perm and Novoshakhtinsk. There were also strikes on the ‘Iskra Plant’ defense facility in Ulyanovsk, and in the Rostov region, two of the occupiers' radar stations were destroyed," he said.
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