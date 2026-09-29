Children and schools are being targeted: following Russia’s attack on Sumy, Zelenskyy called on partners to mount genuine response. PHOTOS

Russian forces launched an attack using four guided aerial bombs on the centre of Sumy, one of which struck a school building where lessons were taking place. Two people were killed, and six were injured, including three children.

President Zelenskyy announced this in a Telegram post, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"In Sumy, all emergency services are currently at the scene of the Russian air strike. Four KAB bombs struck the city centre, hitting a school building where lessons were taking place. I would like to thank the teachers and the school management: the children and staff were in a shelter, and a total of 100 people were evacuated in time. There was also damage in the residential area. As things stand, we are unfortunately aware of two fatalities. My condolences go out to their families and loved ones. Six people have been injured, including three children," the President said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that the Russians are terrorists and simply utter monsters.

"Striking like this at children, at schools, at ordinary homes. America, Europe and all our partners must not forget that Russia will not stop this madness without real pressure. We expect that there will be a response to these strikes, and that it will not be limited to mere words," the president added.

See more: Russian forces struck Sumy with KAB bombs: there are fatalities and injuries. PHOTO









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