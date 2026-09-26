Russian forces struck Sumy with KAB bombs: there are fatalities and injuries. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 26 September 2026, Russian forces carried out air strikes on Sumy.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Where did the enemy strike?
"Sumy. The Russians have once again struck the city with guided bombs. Residential buildings – which the enemy has attacked on more than one occasion – and other civilian infrastructure have been hit," the message states.
There are casualties
According to the Regional Military Administration, sadly, two people are known to have been killed in the Kovpakivskyi district.
There are also at least three injured, including a child. All are receiving the necessary medical care.
The full extent of the damage caused by the enemy attack is currently being assessed.
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