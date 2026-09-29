Further 14 children have been returned from temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region: total since start of year now stands at 204

A further 14 children aged between 6 and 17 have been successfully returned from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region to territory controlled by Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

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"A further 14 children have been brought back to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region," the statement reads.

4 boys and 10 girls

Among them are 4 boys and 10 girls aged between 6 and 17. One adult who had previously been a child deprived of parental care was also returned.

They all overcame difficult trials whilst under pressure from the occupying regime.

Among them is a 16-year-old boy whom the Russian invaders forced to register for military service.

A 17-year-old girl who was determined to pursue a Ukrainian education despite the risks and enemy surveillance.

A ten-year-old girl who dreamt of returning home and did everything she could to get to safety.

The children were rescued as part of the presidential initiative Bring Kids Back UA and thanks to cooperation with the charity "Save Ukraine".



All the children and their families are now safe and are receiving the necessary assistance.

Read more: 744 children killed in Russia’s full-scale invasion, another 2,363 missing – Lubinets

Since the start of the year, 204 children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region

In total, 204 children have already been returned to territory controlled by Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region since the start of the year.



"I would like to thank the ‘Save Ukraine’ team, the Office of the President of Ukraine, the relevant authorities and all partner organisations for fighting for each and every one of our citizens," said Prokudin.