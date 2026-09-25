744 children killed in Russia’s full-scale invasion, another 2,363 missing – Lubinets

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has killed 744 children, while another 2,363 are considered missing.

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported the figures during an interactive dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine at the 63rd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, Censor.NET reports.

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Children affected by the war

Another 2,904 children have sustained injuries of varying severity.

In addition, 23 cases of conflict-related sexual violence against children have been documented.

Children under occupation

Around 1.6 million Ukrainian children may be in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. They are issued Russian documents, placed with Russian families, exposed to propaganda, and deprived of their Ukrainian identity. They are forcibly transferred.

Read more: Another 32 children and teenagers rescued from occupation: family hid one boy at home for four years – Kuleba

"Instead of ensuring their well-being, their right to a peaceful life and a decent standard of living, Russia is forcibly militarising childhood. They are made to undergo military training while still minors, and thousands of young Ukrainians are conscripted into the Russian army. The Russian leadership has one aim: to continue the war against Ukraine using others to fight it. To prepare a new generation of soldiers," Lubinets stressed.

Returning Ukrainian children

The ombudsman called on the international community to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, help locate every Ukrainian child and ensure their safe return to Ukraine.

Read more: Deportation of 20,000 Ukrainian children has been officially confirmed, - Lubinets

"Russia must be required to provide a complete list of all Ukrainian children illegally deported and forcibly transferred, in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention, and international monitoring missions must be given full access to the occupied areas of Ukraine!" the commissioner stressed.