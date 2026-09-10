Another 32 children and teenagers rescued from occupation: family hid one boy at home for four years – Kuleba

Last week, 32 children and teenagers were rescued from temporarily occupied territories. Among them was a 16-year-old boy whom his relatives hid at home for four years so that he would not have to study under the Russian curriculum or risk being drafted into the Russian army.

Save Ukraine founder Mykola Kuleba reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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The children were returned with the support of partners as part of the presidential Bring Kids Back UA initiative. According to Kuleba, the rescued children had endured pressure, intimidation and attempts to impose Russian upbringing on them.

Among those returned was six-year-old Maksym, who had lived under constant shelling and attacks by Russian drones. According to Kuleba, drones flew over playgrounds and struck neighbouring homes. After what he experienced, the boy became withdrawn and afraid to go outside.

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Seventeen-year-old Mariia was also evacuated from the occupation. A Russian drone struck directly into her room. According to Kuleba, the occupiers forced the girl at gunpoint to attend a Russian school. During attacks, children were not allowed into shelters but were forced to remain indoors near windows.

Another child rescued was 16-year-old Denys. For four years, his family effectively kept the teenager hidden at home to avoid him studying under the Russian curriculum and being drafted into the Russian army.

On one occasion, Kuleba said, the occupiers broke into the house to conduct a search and threatened to burn down the home with the family inside.

All 32 returned children and teenagers are now undergoing rehabilitation at Hope and Recovery centres. They receive psychological support, help restoring their documents, and assistance in adapting to life after occupation.

According to Kuleba, Save Ukraine has already helped return more than 1,700 children from occupation.

See more: 23 Ukrainians have been returned from occupied territories: oldest is 88 years old, youngest 11. PHOTO