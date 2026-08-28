AFU strike on Russian command posts in Donetsk: Lieutenant Colonel Moiseyenko of 41st Army headquarters eliminated

Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Moiseyenko, a senior officer in the Operations Directorate of the headquarters of Russia’s 41st Guards Combined Arms Army, was eliminated in AFU strikes on the main and backup command posts of Russian troops in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

According to Censor.NET, the elimination of the Russian officer was reported by the KIU OSINT project, Russian Officers Killed in Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Hit in Donetsk

According to OSINT researchers, Moiseyenko was killed overnight on 27 August during a Ukrainian strike on Russian military facilities in Donetsk.

"Initial information about the officers hit in Donetsk: Russian war criminal Lieutenant Colonel Andrey Viktorovich Moiseyenko, a senior officer in the Operations Directorate of the headquarters of the 41st Guards Combined Arms Army, was killed overnight on 26-27 August 2026," the KIU statement said.

Watch more: FSB coordination centre in occupied Kherson region has been struck, up to 100 military personnel may have been present there, - SSU. VIDEO

His death was confirmed by his wife

Andrey Moiseyenko is also listed in the Myrotvorets database. The surname, first name, and patronymic listed there fully match the details of the eliminated Russian officer.

Moiseyenko would have turned 57 on 1 September. The Russian lieutenant colonel’s death was also confirmed by his wife.

Watch more: Fire Point system strikes: 7th Air Assault Corps destroys occupiers’ drone production and logistics hub on outskirts of Donetsk. VIDEO